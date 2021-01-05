Dead puppy found in apartment complex dumpster, FWACC looking for information

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is asking for the public’s help to gain more information about a deceased dog that was found in a dumpster in the Baldwin Creek Apartment Complex.

Officers were notified of a dog in a dumpster located at 2130 Hobson Rd inside of the apartment complex Tuesday morning, the press release said. When Animal Control officers arrived on scene they report finding an extremely thin, deceased pit bull mix dog inside the dumpster.

Once back at the shelter, FWACC’s medical team examined the dog. It was determined that the dog is between 6 to 12-months-old, the press release said. Based on the condition they determined it was likely that the puppy was kept inside a crate for long periods of time prior to its death.

The dog is described as a tri-colored pit bull mix.

Officers have canvased the apartment complex and are asking the public to call the FWACC department at 260-427-1244 or 260-449-3000 after 8 p.m. and on weekends with any information about this case.