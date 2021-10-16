Dead Con returns with frights for all ages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the largest horror and paranormal conventions in the Midwest is back this weekend.

Who ya gonna call?

Join actors Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters), and many more horror film celebrities who are making appearances this weekend at Dead Con.

The convention includes classes, performances, vendors, and celebrities available for photos and signing autographs at the Grand Wayne Convention Center from October 15 to 17. There will even be a children’s area- children 12 and under get in free- for all the little monsters.

Included with both the full weekend ticket and the Saturday day pass is an invitation to what will be known as ‘the grandest masquerade ball in the Midwest’ according to the website. The inaugural Dead Con Masquerade Ball takes place in the Calhoun Ballroom from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday for anyone over the age of 21.

Dead Con

Costumes at the ball are strongly encouraged, or strut your darkest Goth finery. A panel of ‘special celebrity judges’ will announce the winners of Best Singles Costume and Best Couples Costume with Amazing Scare Package prizes provided by Dead Con and sponsors. Enjoy the Hilton’s cash bar and the high energy music provided by DJ Zophiel for four electrifying hours of dancing and more.

Doors open at 10:30 p.m. for the Celebrity Ghost Hunt featuring Ghost Hunters Shari DeBenedetti, Chris Sanders from Paranormal 911, paranormal Author seen on Ghost Hunters Daniel Klaes and the Ghost Finders, paranormal investigator Madison Smith, and author and paranormal investigator extraordinaire Angel Rae. The event lasts until 2 a.m. 50 people per night can gather at The Masonic Lodge for the event at 216 E Washington Blvd. Buy tickets here .

For more information on Dead Con, visit the website.