Dead cat found in recycle bin in March, tips needed to solve case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is asking for help finding who dumped a cat’s body in a recycle bin in March of this year.

A crate with the cat’s body inside was found inside a residential recycle bin in the 200 block of E. Dewald St. on March 15, 2019. The adult orange tabby cat was emaciated and had very matted fur.

Animal Care and Control officers canvassed the area but could not find the owner or anyone who could tell them who left the cat in the recycle in. They are now asking for tips to help investigators determine where the cat came from or who dropped it off.

TIPS:

Animal Care & Control

(260) 427-1244

Crime Stoppers

(260) 436-STOP (7867)