FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the time the boy arrived at the hospital, there was nothing doctors could do.

The 17-month-old suffered blunt-force trauma to his chest so severe his heart had been ripped in two. Medical professionals later determined he would have succumbed to his injuries, inflicted by his mother’s boyfriend, within two to five minutes.

In another case, a 2-year-old boy died after ingesting a fatal dose of fentanyl his mother and her boyfriend left within his reach.

Another incident saw a 1-month-old boy die from compression injuries after being improperly strapped into a car seat; in a separate one, a 3-month-old girl died from asphyxia while sleeping in unsafe conditions next to her mother, who was in the middle of a three-day drug binge.

Three children, ages 5, 3 and 2, were stabbed to death along with their mother as part of a quadruple homicide; a 15-day-old baby died while sleeping with his drunk parents; and a 1-year-old girl died after getting ahold of her mother’s fentanyl.

That was just a snippet of a year in child deaths due to neglect in Allen County, which led the way in Indiana with 11 such deaths out of a total of 60 that happened throughout the Hoosier state during 2022, according to a new report from the Department of Child Services.

Local officials said there are various reasons for the way Allen County numbers came out the way they did.

“Allen County does have a high population, but seeing that number should be a call to action for us,” said Lisa Blanchard, Vice President of Prevention Services at SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect).

Mike McAlexander, Allen County Prosecuting Attorney, said a leading factor is parents leaving their child in untrustworthy hands.

“I would really hope parents of small children realize, please be careful with who you leave your child with,” McAlexander said. “If you are not putting your child with someone who has love and affection for that child, you are really taking a chance.”

According to the Department of Child Services report, a biological parent was involved in some way in most incidents that were investigated.

Such was the case in the highly publicized killing of 9-year-old Elijah Ross, who was beaten to death by his stepmother while in the presence of his mother. The stepmother, Alesha Miller, was eventually sentenced to 35 years in prison.

His mother, Jenna Miller, received 20 years in prison Friday as part of a deal with Allen County prosecutors where she pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent.

McAlexander says that cases like the one Miller was involved in are something they are taking more seriously over time to ensure a full penalty is enforced on abusers.

“We have to treat it that way to make sure that those victims are hopefully treated fairly and the people that hurt them are punished,” McAlexander said.

Still, they stress staying vigilant to possible abuse.

“We all have a commitment to our families and to the community to do better, to continue to support our families,” Blanchard said.

And if that can happen, maybe there won’t be another case of Elijah Ross, who according to court documents, some of his last words were whispered to his mother as she and his stepmother tried to revive him in a bathtub after the damage to his body had been done.

“Mommy,” he said.