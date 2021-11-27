Days of Holly Shopping supports local

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Today kicks off Days of Holly Shopping where dozens of local businesses are celebrated and featured.
The event goes every Saturday until December 18 and features live music, special guests, gift prizes and more.
