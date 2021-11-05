Daylight Saving Time ending means its time to test smoke/carbon monoxide detector batteries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This Sunday at 2 a.m., time will fall back an hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. The American Red Cross and The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) are reminding Hoosiers to take this opportunity to test the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The FWFD says that the change in Daylight Saving Time is a good reminder to check the batteries since the time changes twice a year

“Smoke detectors and carbon dioxide detectors save more lives than any other invention ever created. I feel confident in that. And so, most of the time when we have fatal fires we do not see a working smoke detector. Carbon monoxide, we don’t see much of an issue there as we did 25 years ago, but it is because people have them and they know when they are getting sick before they are actually unconscious,” said Adam O’Connor, Deputy Chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

If you don’t have a detector the department said it has a number available to for them for free. To receive a free detector, a resident must:

Live within the Fort Wayne city limits

Own the home and are not a landlord using the detectors for rental properties

Agree that the Fort Wayne Fire Department can install the detector at the time of delivery

Homeowner must be 18 years or older and be present at the time of the installation to sign a waiver of liability

To request a smoke detector, click here.

Fire officials are also reminding residents to be aware of space heaters during the colder weather. Carbon monoxide detectors will help notify you if a furnace is going bad. For other heating sources, flammable items and children should be kept away from the heat source.

For free resources and to learn more about how to protect yourself and loved homes from fire, visit redcross.org. Contact your nearest Red Cross to find out about smoke alarm installation events in your community.