ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of volunteers are coming together Wednesday in Allen County for United Way’s annual Day of Caring, the organization announced. This marks the 30th year for the event.

A total of 71 teams are set to be working around the county on various projects that aid nonprofits, human service agencies and people in the community.

The one-day event aims to unite its volunteers for a common cause that supports local. Details are on the organization’s website.