FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- It’s the mayoral showdown many people expected. Wednesday WANE 15 spoke with both Tom Didier and Tom Henry about the race ahead.

Henry and Didier are excited and ready to get to November. WANE 15 discussed what their goals are, challenges and what they both bring to the table going against their opponent.

Mayor Henry’s goals include the environment and how it effects the city’s growth. Didier spoke about importance of neighborhoods is his biggest goal to tackle.

Didier says his challenges will be the overall polarization that he believes voters have felt. Henry says his challenges will be knowing that republicans will challenge him on being Mayor for several terms. But Henry sees that as a positive.

Strengths and weaknesses of each other were also talked through.

“I think that he is a very sensitive individual he certainty wants what’s best for the community so I think there is a passion there to do the right thing,” said Mayor Henry. “As far as his weaknesses, not have been in the executive branch and the executive branch now being under a lot scrutiny when it comes to potential employers,” Mayor henry said.

“For personal reasons it’s just the fatigue factor I mean 4 terms, 16 years I mean it is just a long time to continually think of projects and think of things outside the box and sometimes I think you just need a fresh perspective,” said Didier.

Both said that the future of the city is bright and believe the economic development needs to continue to grow.