Dave & Buster’s, HomeGoods planned at Glenbrook Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Goodbye, Sears. Hello, Dave & Buster’s & HomeGoods?

It’s true.

Dave & Buster’s and HomeGoods will be part of the Shoppes at Glenbrook, where Sears operated for five decades. Real estate investment company Seritage Growth Properties, which owns the former Sear’s parcel and outlying lots of Glenbrook Square, posted on its investors page plans to put a Dave & Buster’s, HomeGoods “and additional retail” in a new 96,000 square foot storefront.

The popular arcade and retail shop will “complement new outparcels” for BJ’s Brewhouse, Chick-fil-A and to-be-developed Portillo’s, the posting read.

Dave & Buster’s officials told WANE 15 they hope to open the new location in December 2020. An opening date of the HomeGoods store is not known.

It was February when Seritage announced through development documents plans to tear down the shuttered Sears and erect a new retail building in its place, and a free-standing Portillo’s eatery nearby. At the time, tenants for the new development were not known.

WANE 15 will continue to follow this development.