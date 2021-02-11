Daughters of the American Revolution name 2021 scholarship winners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Daughters of the American Revolution Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter have announced the winner of their 2021 Good Citizen Scholarship.

The Good Citizen Award seeks to recognize students who show dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The group had to cancel the ceremony because of the pandemic but still wanted to recognize the students who worked hard to qualify. Students are typically nominated by their schools.

This year, Bishop Dwenger senior Adam Yaggy was award first place.

He will get a $1 thousand scholarship towards his college education. He says earning the accomplishment feels especially good given the extra challenge school has been with the pandemic.

“The last few semesters have been very difficult, both for students and teachers,” Yaggy said. “So not only just for me to be able to kind of be affirmed in a way that someone is able to see what we have achieved, but also for our teachers to know that their students are continuing to grow and to learn.”

Yaggy said he is still waiting to hear back from schools before he makes his decision. Now that he has won the Allen County scholarship, he will be entered in the statewide Good Citizen scholarship competition.

Cantebury’s Kristina Urberg won a $300 scholarship for second place. Emma Hedrick of Snider was also awarded $200 for third place.

WANE 15’s Terra Brantley joined City Councilman Geoff Paddock and Sweetwater’s Heather Herron as judges for this year’s compeition.