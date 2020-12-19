Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution lay wreaths on Veteran’s graves

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution organization laid wreaths on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery Saturday morning.

“Unfortunately, today we weren’t able to do the big ceremony, but we are able to lay over 1500 wreaths on graves throughout the Fort Wayne area to recognize our veterans and their service,” said Anthony Vining, the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Fort Wayne.

The laying of the wreaths is a part of the “Wreaths Across America” campaign, which is a national initiative with the goal to remember, honor and teach.

“It’s important that we remember the sacrifices that they made to keep our country free, and to be able to have the freedoms that we have today,” said Vining. “It’s also important to teach our children. the value of remembering.”

Only sponsoring organizations were allowed to place wreaths, however, the public is welcome to visit the graves anytime after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Over 2,500 locations across the country participate in the event every December, most notably at Arlington National Cemetery. According to the WAA’s press release, Americans across the country placed a total of 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths on their headstones Saturday.