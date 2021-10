FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show announced confirmed on Facebook that the popular event will happen in 2022.

The 49th annual Home and Garden show is set for March 3-6, 2022 at the Memorial Coliseum. The event brings in more than 40,000 potential customers to vendors.

There is still space for more vendors interested in attending. The post also encouraged vendors to book their spots for the 2023 event, also set to happen in the month of March.