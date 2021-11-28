‘Dashing Through the Snow’ set to premiere at Arena Dinner Theatre next weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The family-friendly comedy “Dashing Trough the Snow” premieres at the Arena Dinner Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“Dashing through the snow is Christmas comedy. It’s set in a small town called Tinsel, Texas four days before Christmas,” said Susannah Chadwell, one of the performers. “It’s really a family friendly Christmas comedy that will definitely have you laughing all the way.”

The show dates include Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18. The theatre doors open at 6:15 p.m., dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the curtain raises at 8 p.m. The tickets must be bought by 1 p.m. on the day of the show.

There will also be matinee performances on Sunday the 5 and 12. Doors will open at 12:15 p.m. with dinner at 1 p.m. and the show starting at 2 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 1 p.m. the day before the show.

“It’s in two acts and there are four scenes. Basically there are different people in each scene which makes it kind of different,” said Chadwell.

The dinner menu includes a mixed green salad, reverse seared herb-roasted pork loin, herb roasted portobello, garlic and cheese red mashed potatoes, roasted garden vegetables, dinner rolls, and a chocolate mousse for dessert.

To purchase tickets click here.