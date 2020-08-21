Daryl Yost, former EACS and Taylor U. head, dies at 83

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dr. Daryl Yost, a former Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who went on to lead East Allen County Schools and Taylor University and serve on more than two dozen boards, has died. He was 83.

Dr. Daryl Yost

Yost taught in the Richmond, Kokomo, and Fort Wayne Community School systems while pursuing his master’s degree in education and counseling from Ball State University, according to a biography. After he earned his doctorate in education, Yost went on to serve as superintendent for East Allen County Schools.

Yost joined Taylor University as Vice President for University Advancement in 1983, then served as Acting President in 1985, before becoming Provost/Executive Vice President in 1985. In 1998, he relocated to Fort Wayne as Chief Operating Officer of the Fort Wayne Campus. He retired in 2003.

In a statement, Taylor University Provost Michael Hammond called Yost one of the school’s “true servant leaders,” and said “his enormous heart for others was matched by his steady, efficient, and honest approach in service to the Taylor mission.”

Yost was actively engaged in more than 25 corporate and nonprofit boards.

Daryl relished knowing names and family members of Taylor employees. His hearty laugh and joy at seeing friends and alumni demonstrated joy in his service. One of his great joys was connecting people with each other toward greater service to the Kingdom of God. His work ethic and ability to manage projects and systems was pivotal to the success of Taylor during his term of service. Even as he took on difficult tasks, his commitment to Taylor’s mission set an example for the many staff, faculty, students, alumni, and friends of the university whom he loved. Daryl Yost exemplified humility and never placed himself above the mission of the institution. He was a friend to generations of Taylor alumni of the Upland and Fort Wayne campuses, and stayed connected with them over the years. Taylor University Provost Michael Hammond

Daryl was preceded in death by his first wife Joenita (Funderberg) in May 2004, and is survived by his wife Kay (Novotny), whom he recently married in a private ceremony on March 19, 2020. He is also survived by Lana (Yost) Roth and Trace Roth, of Findlay, Ohio; Brian and Marlene Yost of Sarasota, Florida; Kent and Jan (Handy) Yost; of Upland, Indiana; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Erin Wood and Emily (Yost) and Dr. Josh Wymore of Fort Wayne.