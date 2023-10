FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darlington Holiday Warehouse is back open for the upcoming holiday season in Fort Wayne.

The store on Coliseum Boulevard officially opened Friday at 10 a.m., ready to assist shoppers looking for holiday presents, gift-wrapping supplies and other items at a discount.

The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays – Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The store is closed on Mondays.