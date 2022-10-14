FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices.

Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened today at 10:00 a.m. and will be open until Christmas Eve.

The store offers a broad selection of gifts and goods including:

kids toys

board games

puzzles

bags and gift wraps

candles

holiday foods

hand towels and soaps

books

apparel

accessories

The store is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The store closed on Mondays.

Customers can also sign up for the warehouse’s texting club to find new deals by texting HOLLY to 855-330-8080.