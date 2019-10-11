Darlington Holiday Warehouse opening on Coliseum Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Halloween isn’t here yet, but Fort Wayne is already opening up a Christmas holiday warehouse!

Friday is opening day for Darlington Holiday Warehouse, which is located at 615 West Coliseum Boulevard and opens at 10:00 a.m.

“Certainly we have a lot of people shopping for Christmas, but we have a lot of all-occasion items.,” said Brian Ellis, president of Darlington. “So people come here for Christmas, but they’ll also come here just because they want to see all the other good stuff.”

The store boasts an inventory of over two million items at $1.79.