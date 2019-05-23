Dansby pleads guilty in quadruple killing, avoids death penalty Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Marcus Dansby [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne man who was facing the death penalty in a September 2016 quadruple killing has pleaded guilty.

Marcus Dansby, 23, has pleaded guilty four counts of murder and another charge of attempted murder related to the Sept. 11, 2016, killings of 37-year-old Consuela Arrington; 18-year-old Traeven Harris; 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington and her full-term baby named A.J. at a home at 3006 Holton Ave. Fourteen-year-old Trinity Hairston was also shot and stabbed in the melee, but she would make a recovery.

He'll face a minimum of 205 years when he is sentenced July 25-26. Prosecutors will dismiss the death penalty against him.

Police were called to the Holton Avenue home around 4 a.m. that Sept. 11, 2016. Officers arrived to find the victims bodies stabbed and shot, and Dansby covered in blood, leaning over the couch, crying and asking for help, according to an affidavit.

On him, police found a large blood-soaked knife with a broken handle, the affidavit said.

During an interview with police, Dansby immediately told the investigator, "I am still hearing gunshots," and reportedly asked, "Did anyone survive?" according to the affidavit.

Dansby had cuts on his left hand and initially told police he did know where the cuts came from. Later he remembered "his cat scratched him," according to the affidavit.

Police said that Dansby and Dajahiona Arrington had been in a relationship, but the pair had separated after the woman became pregnant with another man's child. A DNA test confirmed, though, that Dansby was the father of the unborn child.

In January 2017, the Allen County prosecutor filed a motion to seek the death penalty against Dansby.

Dansby was set to stand trial in October. The proceedings were scheduled for the entire month of October.