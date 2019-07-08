Dangerous Noble County curve to be altered

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – Six accidents on the dangerous Ball Road Curve in Ligonier, Noble County weren’t enough to make any significant changes, particularly when they happened over 10 years. But the death of three people in February has motivated the Noble County Highway Department to create a $1.41 million proposal for road improvements.

The sharp curve is where Ball Road meets C.R. 700 W. In February, a family of three slid off the snow-covered road and went into the Elkhart River. JJ Reyes and his two daughters, Zulia Reyes, 15, and Valeria Reyes, 13, died.

On Monday, Noble County Highway Department engineer Zachary Smith said their proposal to make the road substantially more safe is almost ready for submission.

Ball Rd. meeting C.R. 700 W in Ligonier, Noble County.

The curve is going to be softened and moved further from the river.

Smith’s outlook is for the proposal to be submitted for federal funding by October and construction to begin in Summer 2024.

In the meantime, some minor elevation adjustments will be made to the curve to prevent vehicles from going off the road.