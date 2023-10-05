FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents from all around have come together to support and sell out Carriage House’s Dancing with the Fort Wayne Stars.

This year the event took place at the Grand Wayne Center from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with features from all of Fort Wayne’s famous. WANE 15’s own Tom Antisdel was featured in the show alongside Natalie Bell, Kayla DeMarchis, Ashley Gabrek Knapke, Kimberly Grannan, Harry Cunningham, Mack Vachon, Sarah McClure, and Dr. Brian Rosman.

Carriage House’s mission is to assist adults with serious mental illness in their recovery.

Watch Tom get groovy at the event down below!