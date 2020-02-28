Dancers invade downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Dance for All is a one-of-a-kind dance event that offers all levels of workshops is taking place this weekend at the Grand Wayne Center.

Participants can learn about Line Dance, West Coast Swing, East Coast Swing, Cha-Cha, Two-Step, Waltz, Hustle, Nightclub Two, Triple Two and more.

Along with specialty classes, a Choreography Exhibition (the largest in the United States) took place on Friday afternoon.

For more information check out the Fort Wayne Dance for All website.

