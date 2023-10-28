FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) K. Monique`s Studio of Dance held its 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday.
Studio company and performance company members performed to Halloween tracks during the event which also featured Grade A Tacos and Kona Ice.
by: Joe Carroll
Posted:
Updated:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) K. Monique`s Studio of Dance held its 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday.
Studio company and performance company members performed to Halloween tracks during the event which also featured Grade A Tacos and Kona Ice.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now