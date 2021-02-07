Dana’s Albion facility closing; over 70 employees to be laid off

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Dana Light Axle Products, LLC will be closing its Albion facility.

According to its release on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development website, all employees working at Dana’s Albion facility will be permanently laid off. This effects about 43 Dana employees, in addition to 30 temporary workers.

The employees will not have bumping rights, however, some may receive offers to work in other Dana locations.

Dana’s release said, “the decision to close the Albion plant was difficult but ultimately necessary in order to maximize Dana’s ability to be competitive within difficult market conditions.”

Initial layoffs are expected to began on or about April 30, 2021 with separations continuing trough May 31, 2021.