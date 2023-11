FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Employees with Dana Corporations shopped ’til they dropped Tuesday morning– all for a good cause.

Workers shopped at Meijer in southwest Fort Wayne, picking out gifts for a toy drive in support of Toys for Tots.

The presents will be given to children in the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots program. Dana staff raised the funds through raffles and donations.