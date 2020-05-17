DaMarcus Beasley wants to bring a pro soccer club to Fort Wayne and build a stadium near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — International soccer star and Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley hopes to bring a professional soccer club to the city, and the team will play in a new stadium on the North River land just north of downtown.

In a report published on ESPN Sunday morning, Beasley said he’s working to put together an investment group to launch a League One franchise in Fort Wayne. The league is the third tier of America’s soccer pyramid, ESPN reports.

What’s more, Beasley is planning a “mixed-use development project” on the city-owned North River land. The long-term goal is to build a 7,500-seat stadium, Beasley told ESPN.

North River property

Beasley said he’s working with Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission on the project, and Mayor Tom Henry is “on board,” the report said.

“Now it’s just literally getting the final touches on the land — crossing the T’s and dotting I’s and then, hopefully, everybody can be on board,” Beasley told ESPN. “Obviously, we hit a snag because of the coronavirus; we had to take a step back. But we’re in stages where it is definitely progressing.”

Beasley said he has 60 percent of the financing in place. He told ESPN some of the investors came out of from connections he made while playing high school soccer in Fort Wayne. Beasley starred at South Side High School.

The city of Fort Wayne has not confirmed the deal with Beasley’s group, or the plans for the development.

The 29-acre North River land, where an OmniSource plant once sat, has sat empty since 2006. The city bought the land in 2017 for $4.6 million with plans to to re-sell it later for future private development. Since, it has gone through extensive remediation and clean-up, with up to 2,400 tons of potentially contaminated soils removed as city planners fielded interest from developers.

Among the ideas tossed around for the land: a railroad museum, a hospital, and a campus for science, technology, engineering, arts and math with an aquarium.

Now, it seems a soccer stadium will welcome visitors to downtown Fort Wayne.