Dairy Queen on Parnell Ave. closes Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Dairy Queen at 2902 Parnell Ave. has closed. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The popular neighborhood Dairy Queen along Parnell Avenue near Northside Park has closed.

The Dairy Queen at 2902 Parnell Ave. was a seasonal location and did not re-open this spring. An employee at another Dairy Queen in Fort Wayne owned by the same ownership group told WANE 15 that the Parnell Avenue location was put up for sale.

Its front sign also lists the location "FOR SALE."

Allen County tax records show the location has been in operation since at least the early 1980s.