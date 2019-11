The drive-thru menu at the Columbia City Dairy Queen is shown. (DQ Grill & Chill and Orange Julius via Facebook)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Columbia City DQ Grill & Chill and Orange Julius experienced a bit of community generosity.

The location at 409 N Main St. posted on its Facebook page that it had 42 people “pay it forward” Wednesday night. In the post, the DQ included the hashtags #smalltown, #thankful, #amazed and #tistheseason.

‘Pay it forward’ chains happen when one person decides to pay for the person behind them, and that person pays for the person behind them, and so on.