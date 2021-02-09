Dairy Queen ‘coming soon’ to North Anthony, with other development in the works

The future site of a Dairy Queen at 3103 N. Anthony Blvd. is shown Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Dairy Queen is coming to the North Anthony corridor.

Rogers Markets sold property at 3103 N. Anthony to Hart Management Corp., which owns and operates Dairy Queens around Fort Wayne. Hart will put a new DQ Grill & Chill on the Crescent Avenue side of the lot, John Rogers told WANE 15.

The land at North Anthony and Crescent Avenue has long been largely vacant. It housed a grocery for years.

As for the rest of the lot, Rogers said another firm intends to buy the other end, at 3105 N. Anthony Blvd., where a Scott’s and Rogers before it stood. Rogers wouldn’t confirm what the plans for that land are, but he said decisions for the development are focused around the community.

There are still other lots on the property that Rogers plans to develop, he said.