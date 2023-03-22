LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – LaGrange County Police arrested a man they were chasing Tuesday after he abandoned his SUV at a Holiday Inn Express and took off on foot.

Police identified the man as Ramon Hall from Washington D.C. He initially was being chased by police from two departments across the state line from LaGrange County in Michigan. The news release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department did not indicate why Ramos was being pursued.

At some point, Ramos crossed the state line border into Indiana and where he ignored LaGrange County officers who tried to stop him. Ramos got on the Toll Road from State Road 9 and headed west before he somehow got into the eastbound lanes where police deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop him. Ramos then managed to get off the Toll Road at State Road 9 and headed south where he drove onto the property of a Holiday Inn Express and took off running. Police were able to catch him a short time later.

Hall was booked in to the LaGrange County Jail for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and reckless driving.