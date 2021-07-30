Cyclists raising awareness for Mental Health make pit stop in the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cyclists riding across the country to raise money for mental health charities stopped in Fort Wayne on Friday.

“We wanted to do something that we knew would be impactful,” said Sophie Traube, one of the cyclists. “Something that would represent everything that we lost while in COVID. So, being outside doing exercise, and doing something that really matters for everyone else’s transition coming out of COVID.”

She and the other cyclist, Max Hobhouse, will travel a total of over 4,000 miles from Portland to New York City. They say their own experiences with mental health have led them to this path of awareness and awareness of sources.

“We wake up every morning, we have to cycle from A to B,” said Hobhouse. “When you’re on the road, you are on fresh air you’re working out, and you’re kind of away from the clutter of your mind.”

The trip will raise money for the mental health charities James’ Place and Nami Communicate.

The cycling duo says they have about 900 miles left. They plan to stop in Cleveland soon.