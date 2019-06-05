Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 22-year-old Case faces two felony charges including child solicitation.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple felony charges after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lead to his arrest.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began their investigation in May 2019. Officers interviewed 22-year-old Brandon Case. On May 21, an arrest warrant was issued for him. Then on May 30, police arrested Case, and he was booked into the Allen County Jail on the following charges:

Child Solicitation, Level 5 Felony

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors, Level 6 Felony

If anyone has a tip with any information related to crimes against children, they're encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website to find the link to make a report.

The ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Decatur Police Department, Bremen Police Department, Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.