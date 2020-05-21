CVS to open COVID-19 test sites at 3 Fort Wayne locations

WOONSOCKET, RI (WANE) CVS announced Thursday it will open 21 drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in Indiana on Friday, May 22 with three of the locations in Fort Wayne. It plans to open more sites by the end of the month.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

The testing sites in Fort Wayne include:

CVS Pharmacy, 6279 East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46815

CVS Pharmacy, 10170 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

CVS Pharmacy, 770 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here. The 21 test sites in Indiana are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.