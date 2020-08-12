Customers test positive for COVID-19 at Decatur bar and concert

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Health officials are warning several patrons who attended a bar and concert in Decatur, 13 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Adams County Health Department issued a statement on their Facebook page Wednesday, advising those who visited The Wet Spot bar and/or attended the downtown concert on Thursday July 30 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Officials say if residents who visited the locations began showing any signs of the virus to self-quarantine and get tested right away.