Customers test positive for COVID-19 at Decatur bar and concert

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Health officials are warning several patrons who attended a bar and concert in Decatur, 13 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Adams County Health Department issued a statement on their Facebook page Wednesday, advising those who visited The Wet Spot bar and/or attended the downtown concert on Thursday July 30 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials say if residents who visited the locations began showing any signs of the virus to self-quarantine and get tested right away.

