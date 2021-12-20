Customers flock to Hall’s Original Drive-in for one last meal

FORT WAYNE (WANE) — The original Hall’s restaurant is set to close its doors this week. After announcing at the end of November that Hall’s Original Drive-In planned to shut down for good, Thursday will be its last day open.

The restaurant opened in 1946 and has served countless customers. WANE 15 talked to several people on Monday who were at Hall’s for one last meal. Some of them have lived in Fort Wayne their entire lives. Others were willing to make the drive for their favorite meal.

Resident Bob Henry said he’s been going to Hall’s restaurants since he was eight. He even proposed to his wife inside the Hall’s Gas House downtown. Henry said when he heard about the original drive-in closing, he knew he had to swing by.

“They’re just great people, and they’re friendly. They do a great job all the staff and everybody. I just hate to see them lose it,” Henry said.

There’s also customers like Margie Rudny. She said she and her husband have been eating at the orginal Hall’s for more than four decades, but they’ve never lived in Fort Wayne.

They live south of town in the Hoagland and Poe area. Still, they’d come to the restaurant a handful of times each year to eat their favorite meal: the Big Buster.

“It’s so sad… especially Hall’s that have been in Fort Wayne for years and years, and now they’re gone,” Rudny said. “These waitresses have to find someplace to work and it’s kind of sad.”

The Hall family announced they decided to close Hall’s Original in order “to support new endeavors.”