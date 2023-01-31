FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to enjoy a meal at Bandidos, the long-standing Mexican restaurant that was once a chain throughout Fort Wayne.

The original location on Winchester Road was already filling up with patrons Tuesday morning, and the manager told WANE 15 there was an hour-long wait to be seated before Bandidos even opened at 11 a.m.

Jimmie Schindler II, the restaurant’s owner, announced the closure Saturday, saying he’s been unable to operate Bandidos “like he needs to” due to his battle with Stage 3B Hodgkin Lymphoma last year.

Schindler’s father started Bandidos Mexican Restaurants in 1980. The location on Winchester Road has been sold to Arcos Restaurante Mexicano.