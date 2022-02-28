FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fabricator of polyurethane cushion foam has announced plans to expand into Allen County.

Elkhart-based Vahala Foam will invest about $6.8 million to create a manufacturing plant at 3405 Meyer Road in Fort Wayne.

Vahala makes cushion foam for RV, marine, bedding, and office products. The company was founded in Elkhart in 1991.

“We’re proud of the growth we’ve seen in recent years, which we credit to our talented and hard-working team. Together, we have earned a reputation for creating superior products for our clients and look forward to expanding those capabilities in the Fort Wayne area,” Vahala Foam executive vice president Rebecca Stahly said. “We value our teammates and intend to build a culture of giving back to others and to our new community. We look forward to being a part of Fort Wayne, another great Hoosier community.”

Vahala plans to add up to 125 new jobs at its new Fort Wayne location by the end of 2024. It currently employs about 230 people at its two Elkhart facilities.

Interested applicants can learn more at Vahala Foam’s website. The company will also host an open house for the community on Friday, March 11 from 2-5 p.m.

“The City of Fort Wayne looks forward to partnering with Vahala Foam. We’re encouraged by their expansion plans and know that they will be a tremendous asset to our growing business community,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “Vahala’s location within the SEED is important to our economic development plan and we anticipate continued investments, growth, and success through public-private partnerships.”