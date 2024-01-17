FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County Council President Tom Harris has his sights set on another political office. Wednesday morning he announced plans to run the 1st District Allen County Commissioner seat.

Harris, who has served four terms representing northeast Allen County as a member of County Council, has served as Council President three times.

“When I first ran for office, our businesses and our neighbors were leaving Allen County,” Harris said. “Unemployment was nearly 11% and I knew we needed to turn the ship around before it was too late. Today, Allen County is recognized as a destination and a great place to live and to raise a family. Entrepreneurs are lining up to start and grow businesses and invest in the people who live here. Now we need strategies to maintain our growth and effectively manage it. The strategies that I help businesses with can also help local government better serve our needs,” Harris said in announcing his candidacy.

Nelson Peters currently holds the 1st District Commissioner’s seat. He announced early this year that he would retire at the end of his term. Ron Turpin, also a Republican has also announced he plans to run for Nelson’s seat.