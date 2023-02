FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free event at a local church has indoor entertainment Saturday for the whole family.

Three Rivers Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jump around in a bounce house, play mini golf, or make crafts with a variety of activities to choose from. Food and refreshments are provided. Families can also enter a free raffle to win a gift basket.

Registration is not required.