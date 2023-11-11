FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A curated bohemian holiday market is set to take place next weekend. Dozens of hand-picked vendors will be offering a variety of items. It’s being put on by Oak Room Events.

Co-owners of Oak Room Events Sarah DeRolf and Sarah Schafer stopped by WANE 15 to show some of the items available, as well as tell us more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The Bohemian Holiday Market is on Saturday, November 18. It is happening from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at PUNCH Films. That’s located at 200 6th Street. It’s free to stop by and browse the vendors. You can click here to learn more.