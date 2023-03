AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Culver’s of Auburn donated half of its sales on Monday, March 13, in honor of Master Trooper James R. Bailey.

The restaurant confirmed to WANE 15 the total amount raised was $11,966.

According to a press release, proceeds from Monday’s sales would go toward Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.

“There’s no limit to how much heart you can put into the community,” officials said.

The restaurant was open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Culver’s of Auburn is located at 121 Touring Dr.