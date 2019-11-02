Culinary Queens returns for the second year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Culinary Queens returns for its second year at the Memorial Coliseum. The event is hosted by Old National Bank and benefits the Easterseals Arc.

Over 100 women will serve up their best dish to become the Culinary Queen. The woman who raises the most money wins.

Last year’s winner was Kos Lugakingira. She served her authentic African beef stew with coconut rice, and she plans on making it again this year.

Kos and Sarah Strimmenos stopped Studio 15 to share more about the event.

Sarah is participating, too. She’ll be serving a “filet-a-tini.”

Last year’s event raised over $200,000. Organizers hope to beat that total for 2019.

WANE 15’s Tracie Martin and sous chef, Briana Brownlee are also participating.

To learn more about the event, click here.