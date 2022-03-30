FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–The Community Transportation Network (CTN) has put a $150,000 grant received from American Electric Power in 2019 to good use.

According to a release from CTN, the grant has been used to construct a new satellite garage on Maplecrest Road in New Haven and create an accessible board room.

“Indiana Michigan Power is pleased the AEP Foundation is helping Community Transportation

Network expand the agency’s reach and efficiency with the new garage, which supports CTN’s

mission of empowering residents to maintain life-sustaining connections in our community,” said

Kelly Rentschler, I&M Community Affairs manager. “We are equally pleased to enable the

agency to make sure its meetings are accessible to all of its board members and riders.”

The garage on Maplecrest is set to open in May, with hopes that with better prospects for future expansion, CTN intends to increase its footprint in the community. In addition, the new garage will ensure that operations are more efficient.