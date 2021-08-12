CTN to break ground on new garage in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Community Transportation Network will have a ceremonial groundbreaking on a New Haven satellite garage at 1 p.m. Monday.

When it opens in January 2022, the 15,000-square-foot garage will immediately provide an indoor space to house 18 transit vans. The benefits, CTN said in an email, include making service more reliable in the winter months for people with mobility challenges, as cold temperatures can cause the vans’ attached hydraulic lifts to freeze up overnight.

CTN said the garage’s location will also help offer more efficient service for riders in southeast Fort Wayne and east Allen County, saving time and fuel costs.

The garage can be expanded to 52,500 square feet, giving CTN the space to more than triple the number of vehicles in its fleet in future years.

Monday’s groundbreaking, open to the public, is the culmination of nearly three years of work. CTN’s board began exploring options for expansion in early 2019. The organization is acquiring six acres of property surrounding the construction site at 3401 S. Maplecrest Rd.

At noon Monday, the Memmer family will provide a pre-groundbreaking lunch of barbecued pulled pork and smoked mac and cheese. Attendees are asked to RSVP here and the location can be found here.

“This project puts us in a position to dramatically increase our impact,” said Justin Clupper, executive director of CTN. “Whether we’re driving someone to a doctor’s appointment, to work, or to a field trip, we’re proud to help people stay connected to the community and live fuller lives.”