ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Community Transportation Network is expanding resources for southeast Fort Wayne and east Allen County with a new garage housing 18 more transit vans.

Now up and running, the 15,000-square-foot Memmer Family Garage helps the network save time and fuel costs to serve riders efficiently in the east part of the community, CTN said in a release.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for CTN’s new satellite garage. Guests at the ceremony could also go on a tour of the new facility while enjoying appetizers from Bent Wrench BBQ and a cash bar.

A private 501(c)(3) organization, CTN has worked for two decades to ease the burden of transportation, so more people are able to maintain life-sustaining and purposeful connections in the community. In an ordinary year, CTN provides about 100,000 rides to nearly 9,000 individuals.