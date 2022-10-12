FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “It was the night before thanksgiving, my ex-husband threw me around the house, I had my daughter in my arms,” Emenhiser said.

Sheli Emenhiser, Founder of the Topeka, Indiana shelter Crushed But Not Broken, says she was in a violent domestic relationship for 7 years. She was able to get out of the abusive relationship in 2001. To this day, she still has physical injuries because of it.

“I’m recovering from my fifth back surgery, due to the injuries I sustained while I was married to him,” Emenhiser said, “That experience I had to heal from it first but then I felt like God was telling me that it wasn’t in vein.”

Emenhiser went on to become a volunteer and advocate for those healing from domestic violence situations. It was in 2016, after her third surgery, when she was told she had to go on disability.

“I was heartbroken because I was like I’m finally doing what I want to do and helping women and children find healing and some hope after such a devastating situation in their lives,” Emenhiser said.

But then she began to see the need for more shelters and decided that if she could help even just a few, she was fulfilling her purpose. That’s when Crushed But Not Broken was born.

The organization’s first shelter was donated to her in 2019. It’s a house that features two bedrooms. Emenhiser says they are always occupied if not full, and says she sees a need for more shelters.

“There’s a lot of women that have no place to go,” Emenhiser said, “So the importance of knowing that there are places out there is just vital for these women and also men because there’s also abuse that happen with men as well.”

According to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, statistics show that from July 2020 to June 2021, there was a 181% increase in domestic violence deaths in Indiana compared to the same time period between 2019 and 2020, with 98 deaths in the state.

Emenhiser says she would like to see more things done in schools regarding teen dating violence.

“Abuse doesn’t just happen when someone turns 20,”Emenhiser said, “It’s a goal of mine to get area kids from a high school, put together a drama or skit on teen dating violence and take those into the area high schools and bring awareness to teen dating violence that could lead to domestic violence.”

And if she could give any advice to those in domestic violence situations, it would be to reach out to advocates that can help you.

“Find somebody that you trust, have a plan to get out safely, and do it sooner rather than later,” Emenhiser said.

Crushed But Not Broken is located in Topeka, Indiana, and is supported completely through fundraising and donations. To learn more about the organization or make a donation click here.

October is domestic violence awareness month. If you are in a domestic violence situation and need help head to the national domestic violence hotline here.