FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The wait is nearly over for an upcoming cookie shop prepared to make its mark in Fort Wayne.

Crumbl Cookies will be located at Orchard Crossing across from Jefferson Pointe and plans to have its grand opening Friday, Dec. 9.

The shop offers a rotating menu every week and will announce their new offerings on Facebook every Sunday.

Store owner Alisa Guenther also plans to continue expanding into Fort Wayne in the future.

“I think it’s about 20 minutes away from here, but yes, a second location is coming in Fort Wayne,” Guenther said.

The store will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.