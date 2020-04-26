Cruisings bring socially distant fun and controversy to Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A pastime of another generation has recently united thousands in the Kendallville area as people look for ways to be social during the Stay at Home order, but it has become something of a controversy in the past week.

On April 18, a few hundred cars cruised through Kendallville. Then, on April 24, an estimated 4,000 cars did the same. For many, it was something to do with their families, and for others was even nostalgic, but according to a Facebook post by the city, it was also a danger.

In an interview on Friday, Kendallville Mayor W. SuzAnne Handshoe said while people had fun cruising, authorities noticed some unsafe behavior.

“There were children that were standing in their vehicles, hanging half out of the window,” said Handshoe, “That’s against the law, so we will be enforcing that, and people in the back of a pickup truck, that’s against the law so we will be enforcing that.”

According to Handshoe, there was also honking and yelling late into the night that disturbed people living in residential areas. She said the city met with three people that had organized the cruising and asked them to wait until May 1 to have any more cruising nights. Then, she said, they could hold one and celebrate as a community. Handshoe was left with the impression that they agreed to call it off but noticed people on Facebook were still discussing cruising on Friday night.

One of the people referred to in the post as an organizer is Cruising Kendallville Facebook group admin Matt Reid. He said that while he and two of his friends did meet with the mayor, they have not organized anything.

“This was a Facebook post that got posted and it lit up like a wildfire and took off,” said Reid.

Reid says he saw a couple of posts floating around Facebook leading up to last Saturday and then after the fact made the Facebook group so that people could share videos from that first cruise. What he didn’t expect was for more than 4,000 people to join the group and take part in even larger cruisings this weekend.

“That was definitely not my intention,” said Reid. “I just wanted to say, hey, here’s my video. Share it out, look what fun we had, I hope everybody enjoyed and go from there but with Facebook you just point one little idea out and then other people started organizing other things, and then it just kind of rolled and you just can’t stop a rolling train.”

While he acknowledges that some people did do the things the city claims, Friday night’s cruising was much more toned down. He says he is sympathetic to the people who lodged complaints but that he thinks the positives outweigh the negatives.

“The biggest thing that I saw it really helped people with is the mental health,” said Reid. “Right now, we’re locked up in our four walls for hours at a time, unless you’re an essential worker and can get out of the house and go socialize with the people you work with. This is an outlet for people to get in their car, be safely socially distant, see people that they haven’t seen in a while, communicate.”

Reid also claims that a couple of business owners said it helped their businesses, as they set up on the sidewalks and sold food.

For Friday night’s cruise, the city did put additional officers on duty, but it’s unclear if that will continue for any future cruisings. As for whether the cruisings will continue, Handshoe said while they do recommend people follow precautions, they can’t force people to stay home.

“We can’t do anything about social distancing, that’s up to the individual,” said Handshoe. “We had hoped that people would comply for safety’s sake but not so. We’re just going to enforce the laws. We have to keep it safe.”