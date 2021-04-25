‘Cruisin for acceptance’ event gathers community in support of autism awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Glenbrook Square Mall hosted a “Drive Together for Autism Acceptance” event from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

This was a fun, family-friendly, social distanced event and show your support for autism awareness. Attendees lined up at the Glenbrook Square parking lot with the “Cruisin” starting at 2 p.m. Decorated cars were encouraged and celebrated.

Attendees were aware of speed limits and followed all traffic rules. There was also food and other forms of entertainment.



This event was free to participate in, but donations were accepted. 100% of the donations went to help individuals and families in northeast Indiana. For future events contact the group at www.myautismally.org