2,000 gather downtown for pro-life march, Rep. Jim Banks speaks at rally

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pro-life advocates in northeast Indiana are rallying Saturday for the 48th annual March for Life event.

Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana was the keynote speaker at the rally, with the march afterwards sponsored by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana.

The rally began at the University of St. Francis Performing Arts Center at noon. The Lakewood Park Christian school choir is singing the National Anthem, and the students will also lead the march. Advocates with the campaign Silent No More are there to give testimonies and share their stories.

At least 2,000 people were confirmed to be there after planning for an expected crowd of nearly 2,500.

This year’s event has an added sense of purpose for pro-life advocates, as the Supreme Court works toward a decision on abortion that could overturn Roe vs. Wade.

In response to the ruling being ‘at risk’, Planned Parenthood released a statement:

…This day is a stark reminder of how laser focused the Indiana Republican legislative majority has been to take away abortion access and rights, despite the fact that a majority of people in Indiana want access to abortion to remain safe and legal… The Roe decision is in peril and we know Indiana lawmakers will be back the minute they have a chance to ban abortion entirely. Make no mistake, we are at a crisis point, and this is the moment for every elected leader who cares about health care, and all of us individually, to stand up, speak out, and fight back. Jennifer M. Allen, CEO for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates

The full statement is on the Planned Parenthood website.

March for Life is a peaceful protest to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion across the country. More information on the event is on the website.