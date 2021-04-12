Crowd marches in downtown Fort Wayne to protest shooting of Black man in Minnesota

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – About 40 protestors gathered in downtown Fort Wayne Monday evening on the MLK bridge with signs held high to voice outrage over the death of another black man shot by police.

The protest mirrored those that have erupted in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota following Sunday’s fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

The protest began on the MLK Bridge and the group marched to the courthouse.

WANE 15 tried to interview protesters but no one was willing to talk.

Crowds dispersed after a few hours.